All Seven Schools in Roxbury Township Earn Sustainability Certification

All seven schools in Roxbury Township have met the requirements to achieve Sustainable Jersey for Schools certification, bringing the total number of certified schools across New Jersey to 352. As leading examples of sustainability excellence, these schools provide outstanding learning opportunities for their students and join an established cohort of recognized schools across the state.

All seven Roxbury schools first earned bronze certification back in 2018 and have maintained that accreditation for the last four years and the district is actively working towards achieving the silver certification status through Sustainable Jersey for Schools.

Assistant Business Administrator and Green Team Leader Kathy Kolbusch shared, “The SJFS program offers our district the opportunity to work with our students on issues such as recycling, composting, waste reduction, and more recently – climate change. The District’s focus on bringing students, teachers, administrators, parents, and our community members to work toward greater district and community sustainability, aligns perfectly with the Portrait of a Graduate initiative while preparing the children of today for tomorrow.”

“I’m proud of the work we are doing in Roxbury. We have demonstrated the ability to take on challenging environmental issues and follow through with meaningful action which got the district to Bronze once again. I believe our students understand what is at stake and they are ready and willing to address the issues head on. As the District’s leadership, it is imperative that we not only provide support and guidance but that we work side by side with our young people to create a better and healthier future for everyone.”

Sustainable Jersey for Schools developed the voluntary certification program in 2014 as a roadmap for pre-kindergarten through twelfth-grade public schools to reach their fullest potential. Roxbury first adopted this mission just two years after its inception. Roxbury looks to the future to become more sustainable and green in its policies and practices. In doing so, the Board of Education and administration made the decision to pursue district sustainability and green initiatives by creating and approving various policies outlining its position and efforts and has listed sustainability as one of its district goals for the past few years.

In achieving this recognition again, Superintendent Dr. Loretta Radulic added, “The District and Board of Education is committed to sustainability, from ensuring proper training to creating programs for our students. The Sustainability program has allowed us to obtain grants for tower gardens, the TREP$ program at the elementary schools, and our latest butterfly migration project at Kennedy School. I’d like to give a shout-out to Kathy Kolbusch and Ann Rhodes, who have been instrumental in championing this initiative. As a District that is forever looking towards the horizon, we graciously accept the Bronze Recertification recognition and have plans to move us into the Silver category for next year!”

Each school that is certified at the bronze level must submit documentation to show it has completed a balanced portfolio of the program’s sustainability actions, attaining a minimum of 150 points. The more advanced silver level requires a minimum of 350 points of sustainability actions.

“Becoming a certified sustainable school is a rigorous process that helps schools implement steps to be sustainable in their operations and proactive in preparing students for the challenges they will face in the future,” said Randall Solomon, executive director of Sustainable Jersey. “As the state is dealing with an increasing number of climate change-related threats, broad-based sustainability literacy is required to ensure that young people are equipped to recognize and respond to critical issues now and in their chosen careers,” Solomon added. Sustainable Jersey participating schools serve as learning labs and the certification program supports educators by identifying authentic learning opportunities for students and staff.