All Topics Tutoring Hosting Wellness Day

All Topics Tutoring presents Wellness Day, a free event tailored to kids of all ages on June 10th at 6:30 PM at IHM parking area. All Topics is presenting this event in conjunction with the Wayne Township Municipal Alliance. The evening will feature four speakers: two doctors and holistic practitioners who are experts on wellness, The Wayne Schools BABES teaching instructor (Beginning Addiction Basic Education Studies) Jennifer Carr, and keynote speaker, the Wayne Police Department. They will take turns briefly talking with the children providing health and wellness content at their age appropriate level including healthy habits like diet end exercise, and even cover mental health topics like peer pressure, coping skills and decision making. The evening will be packed with fun freebies like games, prizes and take-home giveaways sponsored by All Topics Tutoring!

Parents are welcome to bring their children young and old to celebrate the end of the 2020-2021 school year! Way to go Wayne Parents and Families. You did it!