All Veteran’s Memorial Holding Spring Clean Up

The All Veterans Memorial will be holding their Semi-Annual Spring Clean-up on 14 – 15 May 2022 from 0800 to 1600 at the AVM Ceremonial Complex at Turkey Brook Park; 30 Flanders Road, Budd Lake, NJ 07828.

We will be working on the final phase of the complex; The Reflection Sanctum or better known as prayer garden. Refreshments and lunch will be provided.

The sanctuary will consist of (5) 8’ granite benches. There is still one bench available for sponsorship. Sponsorship is the “cost of the bench” itself which is $1,000.00 and can be sponsored by a private individual or organization in memory of. I have attached an application for your consideration.

There will be a variety of activities going on for all ages, strength and energy level; including but not limited to setting pavers, spreading mulch, raking, sealing the monuments or serving drinks and food etc.

If you or your organization is interested in participating in the Memorial Day Dedication/Ceremony or have any questions, please call 973.479.4959.