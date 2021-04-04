An Around the World Scavenger Hunt with County College of Morris

Feeling a bit cooped up? Need to take your mind for a stroll? Then take part in the Around the World Scavenger Hunt with County College of Morris (CCM).

The challenge is to follow the clues, find amazing objects and answer tricky questions. Along the way, you will:

Enjoy a 360-degree view of the ancient streets of Pompeii, Italy

Spelunk through caves in France in search of prehistoric paintings

in search of prehistoric paintings View a centuries-old pagoda in Kyoto, Japan

Visit a creepy “mermaid” in London

Take a you-are-there walk-through of an artist’s haunting studio in Mexico

CCM will be hosting this 60-minute virtual global adventure, via Zoom, on Wednesday, April 28, at 7 p.m. The cost is $35 to tour the world. To register, visit www.ccm.edu/foundation/donate and noteScavenger Hunt in the Special Instructions field. You also can join as a team. Each team member needs to pay the $35 fee. For more information, email bcapsouras@ccm.edu.

Sign up today and explore the world’s best museums and historic locations – all via amazing websites.