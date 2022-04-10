Army Hosts Community Partner Event

The U.S. Army, Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Battalion hosted a community partner event on Thursday, March 31, 2022. The meeting took place at Squier Hall, a former Army building at Fort Monmouth. Squire Hall is now administered by New Jersey City University, which transformed the building into a state of the art education facility. The event brought together over 60 community members from New Jersey and the Greater Philadelphia area. It was exciting to meet face to face after two years of virtual meetings.

Community members met individually with local recruiters to ascertain how they can actively support the U.S. Army, Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Battalion’s mission. The group discussion that followed centered on the needs of the Army. The reality is most American’s do not qualify to enlist due to their age, academic record, police record, health record or physical fitness abilities.

For those that qualify, the Army offers over 150 careers paths, many careers require skills in science, technology and mathematics. The U.S. Army is eager to attract these students to careers as machinists, mechanics, electronic intelligence interceptors/analysts, engineer officers, helicopter repairers, radar repairers, satellite communication systems operators, watercraft engineers and more. To fill these positions it is crucial that principals, teachers, guidance counselors, mentors and private sector career recruiters understand not only the benefits of a career in the Army, but also the caliber of student the Army can cultivate into successful employees and members of the community.

For follow up questions regarding this visit and what the Army is doing in your communities, please contact Ms. Allison Luchnick, Public Affairs Specialist, U.S. Army Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Battalion, at allison.s.luchnick.civ@army.mil.