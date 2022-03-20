“Art Throwdown” fundraiser featuring the teaching artists of The Center for Contemporary Art

The Center for Contemporary Art (“The Center”) is excited to announce a fun, in-person, afternoon, fundraiser for the whole family! The “Art Throwdown,” on Sunday, April 3 from 3-4:30 p.m., features The Center’s teaching artists in a fun art-making challenge.

Teachers participating include Daviana Angus (children’s mixed media & drawing), Joe Castronova (children’s mixed media & graffiti), Peggy Davo (children’s ceramics), Andrea Gianchiglia (painting & pastels), Frank May (performance art & art discussion), Lori Pearson (ceramics), Wes Sherman (painting) and Lena Shiffman (painting & drawing).

What’s a throwdown? Each teaching artist will create a work of art on the spot. The catch? They must also incorporate, literally or figuratively, three items from inside a “mystery box” and have only one hour to complete their artwork.

While the artists are busy creating, guests will have the opportunity to vote for their favorites and participate in a drawing for the chance to go home with one of the original artworks. Light refreshments will be served.

Tickets to the fundraiser are $30 each for ages 16+, and free for children under 15. Advance tickets can be purchased online at wwww.ccabedminster.org or at the door the day of the event for $40.