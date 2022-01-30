Assemblywoman Aura Dunn Hosts CCM Student Art Exhibit      

Assemblywoman Aura Dunn once again is displaying the artwork of six County College of Morris (CCM) students in her Chester office, providing aspiring artists at CCM with the opportunity to exhibit their work publicly.

This is the second exhibit Dunn has hosted showcasing the work of students from Professor Todd Doney’s Drawing II class. Students whose work is on exhibit and the titles of their pieces are Kaylee Gernant, of Frelinghuysen, The Swamp; Christine Jennings, of Denville, Untitled; Fitnat Kucuk, of Lincoln Park, Untitled; Gavin Ludwig, of Wharton, Roxbury Sunset; Eylin Mejia-Chajin, of Mine Hill, After the Rain; and Cade Parkinson-Gee, of Long Valley, A Foggy Day at CCM.

Dunn is continuing a longstanding tradition Senator Anthony M. Bucco, while serving as assemblyman, initiated with CCM to highlight the work of outstanding students. Doney took on the assignment by asking his Drawing II students to create pastel landscapes representing scenes from Morris County.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for our students to gain experience exhibiting their work,” says Doney. “It’s also a wonderful chance for the community to view the high-quality work produced by CCM students and perhaps purchase a painting of a local setting if they wish. I am so appreciative of Assemblywoman Aura Dunn for continuing the partnership between her office and the CCM Visual Arts program.”

The exhibit will run through June. The address for Dunn’s office is 191 Main Street, Suite D, in Chester. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.

For more information about CCM’s Art and Design programs, visit http://bit.ly/CCMArtandDesign/.