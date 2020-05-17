Avyril Brady, Nick Bugemelian and Stephanie Mancilla of  RE/MAX Heritage Properties Earn e-PRO® Certification

Avyril Brady, Nick Bugemelian and Stephanie Mancilla, sales associates at RE/MAX Heritage Properties, recently earned their e-PRO® Certification from the National Association of Realtors® (NAR).

The e-PRO® Certification Program helps REALTORS® master the latest advanced digital marketing techniques. As program graduates, Brady, Bugemelian and Mancilla are now proficient in the latest business tech tools to help safeguard client information and best market properties.

Avyril Brady joined RE/MAX in 2009 and RE/MAX Heritage Properties in 2010. She has more than 17 years’ experience as a real estate professional, specializing in helping homebuyers and sellers throughout Sussex, Warren and Morris Counties. She has earned numerous regional awards throughout her career, including Agent of the Year, Rookie of the Year and RE/MAX Executive Club.

“I can now provide my clients expertise in marketing efforts, which are key to sellers to attract today’s buyers,” said Brady. “I am up-to-date on the current marketing trends and many programs that are out there to provide maximum exposure for sellers and buyers.”

Brady is also Quality Service Certified (QSC). The QSC designation is earned and maintained by meeting or exceeding a standard of ongoing quality service delivery for each real estate transaction.

Brady works from the Flanders office of RE/MAX Heritage Properties. She may be reached at the Flanders office at 973-598-1700, on her cell at 201-317-0073, or by email at avyril.brady1@verizon.net.

Nick Bugemelian has worked in real estate for more than eight years and just recently joined RE/MAX Heritage Properties. He specializes in helping homebuyers and sellers in the Northwest corner of Morris County. With a background in marketing and advertising, Bugemelian is “digitally savvy” and skilled in promoting properties using the latest digital tools.

“The e-PRO® Certification is another way to build up my expertise and provide my clients an edge when selling their homes,” said Bugemelian.

Bugemelian also recently completed the Pricing Strategies: Mastering the CMA Course through NAR. The course provides Realtors® with the skills needed to educate clients about home values.

Bugemelian works from the Chester office of RE/MAX Heritage Properties. He may be reached at the Chester office at 908-879-4700, by his cell at 908-914-8145, or by email at nicknjrealtor@gmail.com .

Stephanie Mancilla has worked for RE/MAX Heritage Properties for two years. She previously worked as a branch manager for a local bank for 20 years. A resident of Hackettstown, Mancilla works with homebuyers and sellers throughout Hackettstown as well as Middlesex and Bergen Counties.

“You can’t learn enough new things in this industry – you can never stop learning,” said Mancilla. “There will always be new tools and new ways of doing things. I want to make sure I’m using the most current tools available to help my clients.”

Mancilla works from the Chester office of RE/MAX Heritage Properties. She may be reached at the Chester office at 908-879-4700, by her cell at 908-399-2120, or by email at StephanieMancillaRealtor@gmail.com.