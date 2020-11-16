Ayres/Knuth Call for Volunteers

The Ayres/Knuth Farm Foundation in Denville will hold its Annual Holiday Tree Sale at Union Hill Farms on Cooper Road. We need your help! The sale takes place starting Thanksgiving weekend from November 27th to December 13th or until all trees have been sold:

Friday 4-7 PM

Saturday and Sunday 10 AM-4 PM

The non-profit, 501c3 Foundation relies entirely on volunteers to staff the sale, and we are finding staffing for this year to be challenging in view of COVID-19 precautions. Local students have traditionally volunteered and been a huge asset, but school service groups are on hold during the pandemic. Our student and local helpers make it possible to hold the sale, the main source for the funds we use to restore and preserve the historic farmstead.

The Foundation is asking for volunteers of any age to help for one or two short shifts (no more than 2 hours long), at least one weekend of the sale. Face coverings and social distancing will be required for all volunteers and customers, and the indoor part of the sale will be very limited. Come out, enjoy the scent of freshly cut trees, and help with this happy holiday event! If you usually purchase your tree with us, could you spend a couple of hours helping to make it possible?

Duties will include holding trees for customers to look at them, moving trees to the baler and to cars, keeping the area tidy, and unwrapping new trees. Physical limitations will be accommodated. The Annual Tree Sale is our sole fundraiser, dedicated to earning the funds we must supply to match grants in support of restoring the Farm buildings. The Ayres/Knuth Farm is on the State of New Jersey and National Historic Registers.

To volunteer, contact us on Facebook, go to our website at https://www.ayresknuth.org/get-involved/volunteer/, or send U.S. mail to P.O. Box 304, Denville, New Jersey 07834, as soon as possible so that staffing can be planned with your schedule in mind.