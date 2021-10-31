Ayres/Knuth Farm Foundation Holding Holiday Shop

The Ayres/Knuth Farm Foundation will hold a HUGE Holiday Bazaar for two weekends November 6th and 7th, and November 13th and 14th from 10 AM to 3 PM at the Historic Farmhouse at 25 Cooper Road in Denville.

This is a Wonderland, not to be missed! The sale fills 8 rooms on two floors with holiday and Christmas treasures! Included are nativity scenes, artificial trees, wreaths, poinsettias, centerpieces, many Santas, snowmen, villages, lights, ceramic trees, and much more. You will find more variety than in the big box stores or popup Christmas stores! Some are vintage and collector’s items.

