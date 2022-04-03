Bargain: The Who Tribute to Play in Roxbury

April 23, 2022 at 2PM, Performing across the nation since 2005, Bargain® recreates The Who like few others can. Revered for performing Who songs exactly as they were originally recorded, Bargain provides an experience that leaves audiences truly believing that they are witnessing an actual Who concert from the 1970’s. Complete with on-stage theatrics that are trademarks of Who concerts, You owe it to yourself to check out BARGAIN’S astonishing tribute to the greatest Rock and Roll band of all time – THE WHO!”

Click here for more event information: https://roxburyartsalliance.org/event/bargin-20220430/