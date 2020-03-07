BEE MEAOW POOL 2020 REGISTRATION IS NOW OPEN

If you are looking for an enjoyable summer, check out all of the fun things that Bee Meadow Pool has to offer! Bee Meadow Pool is owned by the Township of Hanover and operated by the Board of Recreation Commission. It is open seasonally from Memorial Day Weekend to Labor Day. Bee Meadow Pool is located on the 89 acre Bee Meadow Park site.

The professional staff is headed by a veteran manager and includes well-trained lifeguards certified by the American Red Cross.

Pool Membership is open to Hanover Township residents and non-residents. If you are already a member, there is a referral program to get some of your friends to join.

To register and for more detailed information call 973-428-2463 or see the website www.hanovertownship.com/1377/pool.

The pool facility features many fun activities for all ages. There is a NEW August Summer Swim Camp Grades 1-5, 8:30-Noon. The pool has diving boards, 2 slides and a tot pool. There is a bath house, snack bar and a playground. There is also Adult only swim time.

Private and Group swimming lessons are available to pool members and non-members who are residents of Hanover Township. The Mommy & Me Swim classes are a big hit. All lessons take place in the morning before the pool facility opens for the day.

In addition, there are many other things that the members enjoy including Senior Activities, Bingo, Cardboard Boat Regatta, Teen Nights, Movie Nights, Basketball, Live Music Nights, Private Parties for members, Tetherball, Table Games and much more.

Bee Meadow Pool will make sure your summer is filled with friendship, great times and fun!