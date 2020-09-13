Blood Drive Hosted by Budd Lake Knights of Columbus September 26



Budd Lake Knights of Columbus Council 6100 will be hosting a blood drive on Saturday, September 26 at the St. Jude Church Parish Center, 17 Mount Olive Road, Budd Lake, from 7:15 AM to 1:15 PM.



All Donors will receive a choice of an Enzo’s Pizza or Shop Rite gift card or T-shirt as a thank you.

The demand for blood is as high as before the COVID-19 outbreak, and donations are urgently needed. Every safety precaution will be taken including social distancing and sanitization of all stations between donors. We will be providing pre-packaged snacks as an additional safety measure. Donors will be pre-screened, including a temperature check, and all staff and donors will be required to wear a mask. Donors may not donate if they are currently on self-quarantine restrictions or if they have experienced any symptoms or have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 14 days.



To help maintain social distancing, appointments are preferred by visiting



www.tinyurl.com/KofCBuddLake92620



or calling the NY Blood Center at 1-800-933-2566. Walk-ins are welcome if drive capacity permits.

Remember to eat, drink and bring your Blood Donor Card or Photo ID. Donors should be in good health and weigh at least 110 lbs. Donations are through New Jersey Blood Services, a division of NY Blood Center.

Please give the gift of life and donate blood at this critical time.



For more information call 1-800-933-2566