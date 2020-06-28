Boating Safety Course

Boating Safety First is offering a course and exam on Saturday July 18th sponsored by the Garden State Yacht Club to obtain the NJ Boating Safety Certificate (NJ BSC) to operate a Power Boat/PWC (Jet Ski) legally on NJ inland waterways. GSYC address is: 33 Point Pleasant Rd, Hopatcong, NJ 07843.

Course hours are 8am to 5pm with check in at 7:40am.

GSYC member student fee is $70. Non-member student fee is $80.

Students will receive the NJ BSC at the completion of the course and passing the exam.

Enroll via email; f.federico@att.net. Include name, home address and phone number.

State of NJ safeguards due to the coronavirus are in place. Safe distancing, face coverings, hand sanitizing and student course size are in effect.

Visit http://www.boatingsafetyfirst.com/ for course enrollment details or call Frank at 973-610-1121, with any questions.