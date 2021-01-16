Boy Scouts Assist with Food Pantry Fund Raiser

On Saturday, November 28, twenty-two Scouts from BSA Troop 236 in Long Valley, participated in the annual Washington Township “Sponsor a Wreath” program. The program is the sole fundraiser for the Washington Township food pantry with all proceeds going to help Township residents who are in need throughout the coming year. Scouts and family members volunteered to hang wreaths on the fences along East Mill Road and Bartley Road in support of this program. This was the Troop’s 19th consecutive year of “Sponsor a Wreath” volunteer work. Also assisting with this effort were Scouts from Troop 336, Scout leaders, parents, siblings and other community volunteers adding up to an extraordinary turnout of over 60 volunteers. For more information about Troop 236 please visit: http://troop236bsa.org/

Troop 236 Scouts appearing in photo: Bryce Abramson, Christopher Borelli, James Moore, Jonathan Moore, Liam Costello, Noah Lopez, Lucas Roland, Jon David Fiallos, Sean Carpenter, Scotty Mitchell, Aiden Bell, Ryan Arrambide, Brodie Fritsch, Marcello D’Amico, Nicola D’Amico, Nick Franz, Daniel Franz, Ricci Granberg, Jake Gattone, Tyler Gattone, James Bermeo and Anthony Rocco.