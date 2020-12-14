The Alfred Baumann Library in Woodland Park and Totowa Public Library announces the launch of Brainfuse – on demand, anytime, anywhere eLearning for all ages and levels. HelpNow offers personalized homework help in core subjects, SAT prep and live tutors. Adult Learning Center is also offered. Brainfuse is available to Library patrons from the public computers at the Library or from any computer. There is no charge for this service. To find out more, visit brainfuse.com.

Using HelpNow, students can communicate with live, online tutors using an interactive, virtual whiteboard to chat, write, draw, or copy/paste text or images. HelpNow also offers skills building and test preparation where after taking a quiz, the user can then connect to a live tutor to review topics and questions covered. The Writing Lab and the Send Question Center options allow users to receive assistance any time of the day. Users can submit papers through the Writing Lab for feedback. The Send Question Center is for non-writing assignments such as math or science.

Adult Learning Center is the adult version of HelpNow where patrons can access GED prep, U.S citizenship test prep, resume assistance, Microsoft Office support, and career resources. Microsoft Office support allows patrons to ask questions about Excel, Word and PowerPoint. The Writing Lab, Send Question Center and the Skills Building are also included.