Breast Cancer Survivor Support Group Launched

Project Self-Sufficiency announces the launch of a new, virtual support group for breast cancer survivors. The support group will meet over Zoom at 4:00 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month, beginning March 9th, and will be facilitated by Project Self-Sufficiency breast health program coordinator Haley McCracken. Participation is free and open to breast cancer survivors who are searching for peer support, connection, information, and access to resources.

Since the agency has a long history of providing free breast health education, mammograms, health fairs, and celebratory events for breast cancer survivors, the support group is a natural evolution of the agency’s programming, noted Project Self-Sufficiency Executive Director Deborah Berry-Toon. “In prior years, Project Self-Sufficiency offered breast health outreach, education, and support to women of all ages through our annual Survivor Events and Health Fairs, in-school education, and free mammograms. This new support group offers an alternative means to reach women in all stages of breast cancer detection, treatment, and recovery. We are looking forward to forging new relationships with breast cancer survivors and reconnecting with old friends.”

For almost 35 years, Project Self-Sufficiency has offered a comprehensive array of services to individuals and families who are struggling to address challenges in their lives. Through a combination of case management, job training and education, and family support services the agency has helped thousands to gain self-sufficiency and family stability. Breast cancer survivors who are interested in participating in the breast cancer support group are invited to call Project Self-Sufficiency at 973-940-3500 to register and receive log-in details. For more information regarding the comprehensive array of services offered at Project Self-Sufficiency, visit www.projectselfsufficiency.org.