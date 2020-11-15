Brookside Community Club Holiday Boutique

The 23rd annual Brookside Community Club Holiday Boutique will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 9am until 3:30 pm at the Brookside Community Club in Mendham Twp. on Main St. across from the Brookside Post Office. Free admission. It will feature Clothes to fit the American Girl Dolls, Bitty Baby, and Willie Wisher Clothes. Photos on Cards, Jewelry, Mendham Township Blankets, Crochet and knit items, Ascots, House of corks, Handbags, Paper craft, Table runners, Scarves, pashmina/cashmere scarves, Joy Be the Different Clothing, Christmas ornaments, Ceramics, pottery, Clothes, Dang-It- Dolls, stained glass and much more. For more information call 973-543-2145. Masks required.

