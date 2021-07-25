Budget-Friendly Tips to Celebrate Summer at Home

(StatePoint) Summertime is often synonymous with longer days, sweet sunshine and memorable times with friends and family.

Whether it is time spent at backyard cookouts, in the garden or simply basking in the rays, the experts at Dollar General have provided some helpful tips for all your summer entertaining needs.

Backyard Hangs

As the temperatures begin to rise, spending time outdoors can be a great way to enjoy the longer days. Summer can provide the perfect opportunity to design a dreamy backyard space. Create an inviting atmosphere by stringing lights, filling potted planters with colorful flowers and updating patio furniture with decorative pillows and cushions. Kids can find endless fun and outdoor adventures with inflatables, water toys or lawn water slides. Repurpose items around the house or in the garage to build an outdoor obstacle course.

Summertime Cookouts

Take cooking and entertaining skills outside and get ready for amazing family cookouts. To host the most budget-friendly get-together, plan ahead with the DG app. Create a shopping list and find the best deals and savings on summer holiday décor and grilling necessities.

Decorate the space with patriotic red, white, and blue banners on the porch, American flags in flowerpots or festive tablecloths. Kick off the holiday with a signature drink! Strawberry limeade, fruit punch or a lemonade spritzer are all fun, kid-friendly options. Browse DG Easy Meals for ideas and inspiration on how to build a tasty spread of snacks, appetizers and main dishes. Check out DG’s “Better-For-You” options for mindful offerings that include waffle sliders, chipotle bean hummus, shaved strawberry mango ice and s’mores ice cream bars.

Entertaining Needs

Welcome friends and guests to a comfortable environment with the right picnic essentials. Stock up on sunscreen, blankets, napkins, plates, cups and tableware. Consider disposable picnic tableware, plate and cups for quick clean-up. During the day, set up umbrellas around the yard to make shady spots. When the sun begins to set, burn citronella candles to ward off mosquitos. And don’t forget the tunes. Hook up a Bluetooth speaker to listen to a favorite summer playlist.

For more ideas and budget-friendly tips, visit the DG blog at newscenter.dollargeneral.com.

Whether celebrating a summer holiday or having a backyard hang with friends, make memories all summer long with fun and affordable entertaining.

*****

———————————————–

———————————————–

PHOTO SOURCE: (c) Jelena Danilovic / iStock via Getty Images Plus