Butler Library Plans Events

Preventing Financial Elder Abuse

Wednesday, March 11, 2020

3:30 pm – 5:00 pm

Presented by Bob Bloodgood, Esq. Attorney at Law

What it is, risk factors and prevention tips. This program is free of charge. Please call or visit the Butler Library at 973-838-3262, to sign up in advance.

The Friends of the Butler Public Library

Friends Meeting

Monday, March 16, 2020

6:30 pm – 7:30 pm

In the Reference Room at Butler Library

Join us bi-monthly for a meeting with your friends and neighbors to talk about how together we can make the Butler Library better for the people in the Butler Community. If you love the library and you would like to see more good things happening here, come and meet with us to talk about how we can make it happen. Call us at 973-838-3262, or stop by to sign up.

2020 New Jersey Maker’s Day

Craft Program for Adults at Butler Public Library

Bird House Feeders

Saturday, March 21, 2020

12:30 pm – 2:30 pm

Presented by BPL Staff

Join us as we celebrate New Jersey Maker’s Day for 2020, for an Adult Craft to create a Bird House Feeder from a Recycled Soda Bottle. This program is free of charge and all materials will be provided by the Library. You will be working with possibly paints and glue, so please dress accordingly or bring a smock. Please call or visit the Butler Library at 973-838-3262, to reserve your place at the craft table. There will also be programs for children on this day. Please see the Childrens Brochure in the Library or www.butlerlibrary.org.

Possessed by Possessions – Decluttering Workshop

Wednesday, March 25, 2020

6:30 pm – 7:30 pm

Presented by Linda Anders, Professional Organizer

This program was inspired by the popular book The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning. This new program is geared to help homeowners to declutter now so their kids won’t be overwhelmed later and need a dumpster to clean out their parents’ house! Learn what to do with photographs, letters, books, kids’ memorabilia, and furniture are just some of the topics that will be addressed by Professional Organizer Linda Anders. Linda Anders, Professional Organizer and the owner of COC Enterprises LLC, is a member of NAPO- National Association of Productivity and Organizing Professionals for over 20 years and a member of The Golden Circle.

Registration is required for this FREE program. Call the Library at 973-838-3262, to register in advance. Linda can be contacted at 973-838-8298 or Linda@cocenterprisesllc.com. Visit Linda’s website www.LindaAnders.com for any updates on this informative program.