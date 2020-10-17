Butterfly Kiss gives customers longer, fuller eyelashes 

Byline: Lindsey Kelleher

Getting ready to go to a party, out for a cup of coffee, or to work?

You know you need to start getting ready. Pick out a nice outfit and make sure your hair, nails, makeup are done. The daily ritual of getting ready for a day or night out sounds familiar, right?

Well now people are adding something else into their appearance portfolio: getting longer, fuller eyelashes.

Eyelash salons are popping up in just about every town, and the eyelash extension trend is becoming more popular among Americans. But for those of you looking to get your eyelashes done locally, check out Butterfly Kiss Eyelash Studio located in Piazza Farnese on Pompton Avenue/Route 23 in Little Falls.

Butterfly Kiss Eyelash Studio owner Jayson Lee opened a studio on Route 23 because of its proximity to Willowbrook Mall.

“We try to give you the best service in this area,” said Lee. “We try to give the best, beautiful eyelashes. At our shop, you can customize everything. People have customized the type of lashes they want by piece, style, curve or lens.”

Butterfly Kiss offers a variety of options for its customers including classic, volume and mix-up eyelash extensions. Classic eyelash extensions give patrons longer and thicker eyelashes that have a natural look. Volume eyelash extensions add volume to each single eyelash, which makes it a good option for people who do not have many natural eyelashes. The mix-up technique combines the classic and volume techniques.

Full classic eyelash extension 80- to 90-piece sets are sold at the studio for only $60.

So, why should people get eyelash extensions?

They make you look more youthful, alert, and approachable and you do not need to worry about putting mascara onevery morning, Lee said. You can also customize the style, curl, and length that you want. They are weightless, comfortable to wear, and easy to maintain.

“You can feel the incredible experience of increased eye contact, connection, and inner confidence,” said Lee.

The salon also offers facial treatments but has temporarily suspended them due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More information about the services offered may be found on the Butterfly Kiss website, https://www.bkeyelash.com or the Butterfly Kiss Instagram page, bkeyelashstudio.

During the COVID-19 pandemic like always, Lee said, safety comes first.

“We give everyone service that is great quality and safe,” he explained.

Make an appointment with Butterfly Kiss for the first time and you will get $20 toward your service for being a new customer. The studio is working on other promotions for new customers and for customers who put their appointments on hold during the pandemic.