Byram Middle School Student Makes Whopping Donation to Project Self-Sufficiency

Middle school student Rylee Petrucelli recently donated hundreds of packages of feminine care products to the food pantry at Project Self-Sufficiency. The items will be distributed to local women in need through The Food Pantry: Nourishing Our Neighbors, the agency’s food distribution program which has grown exponentially during the past year. Project Self-Sufficiency offers free food and limited personal care products to Sussex and Warren County residents, Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Patrons need not be agency participants.

Petrucelli appealed to her school community in Byram, along with her la crosse team members and social media followers, to successfully raise hundreds of dollars towards the purchase of the feminine care products. Items poured in after she added the drive to a wish list on Amazon. “I’m really happy with the way it turned out,” said Petrucelli, who plans to expand her efforts at Project Self-Sufficiency and in her community. “I want this to be more than just a one-time thing.”

“The demand for nutritious food and personal care products by the vulnerable members of our community has increased exponentially during this public health crisis,” commented Project Self-Sufficiency Executive Director Deborah Berry-Toon. “Thanks to outstanding community support, The Food Project: Nourishing Our Neighbors at Project Self-Sufficiency has remained open and ready to serve anyone in need. We are delighted that young people like Rylee Petrucelli have stepped forward to help. We applaud her creativity and enthusiasm, and we are looking forward to being involved with her next initiative.”

Project Self-Sufficiency is welcoming monetary donations to purchase food, as well as the donation of non-perishable items such as canned soups and stews; canned fruits and vegetables; fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables; frozen meals; coffee; tuna; pastas and sauces; peanut butter and jelly; toothpaste; shampoos and conditioners; hair care products; skin care products; laundry detergents; diapers and baby wipes; toilet tissue; facial tissue; and feminine hygiene products.

Those who are interested in accessing The Food Project: Nourishing Our Neighbors at Project Self-Sufficiency are invited to visit the campus, 127 Mill Street, Newton or call the agency, 973-940-3500 or 844-807-3500. Monetary and food donations will be gratefully accepted at the agency Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Monetary donations can also be made at www.projectselfsufficiency.org.