Caldwell University Adds New Business Analytics and Exercise Science Undergraduate Programs 

Do you want to prepare for a career in sports medicine, fitness training or physical therapy?

Are you adept with data? And want to work in the fast-growing, burgeoning field of business analytics?

Caldwell University has introduced two exciting, new bachelor’s degrees—in Exercise Science and Business Analytics.

The Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science is designed to educate students in the science and business of exercise, fitness, and wellness.

“Students in this program will be prepared for career opportunities and graduate programs in areas such as fitness training, sports medicine, physical therapy and rehabilitation, biomechanics, sports nutrition, exercise physiology, and athletic training,” said Wllliam Velhagen, Ph.D., associate dean of Caldwell’s School of Natural Sciences.

Students in the 48-credit major will acquire a strong foundation in the biological and psychological aspects of exercise and sport and fitness administration. They will be prepared to apply this knowledge when assessing fitness and prescribing exercise or when working in an exercise business setting. Exercise Science professionals can work in corporate, community or university environments.

“Through the training they will receive in the exercise science major, our students will serve others by promoting fitness and health. This ties in with our Catholic Dominican mission which encourages students to look at life through the lens of service to others,” said Velhagen.

Nationally, the overall employment for exercise physiologists is predicted to grow 13% from 2020 to 2030, and in New Jersey job openings for exercise physiologists are projected to increase by 12% by 2026.

The Bachelor of Science in Business Analytics will prepare students for a range of professional opportunities in the growing field of business analytics and data analysis. The Bureau of Labor Statistics puts business analytics among the top 10 fastest-growing occupations, projecting 31.4% growth between 2020 and 2030.

“Business analysts are in high demand these days due to their dynamic skill sets and business acumen. We are excited to bring this offering to our students who will graduate with a very nice marketable set of data skills,” said Virginia Rich, J.D., associate dean of the Caldwell School of Business and Computer Science.

Business analysts study and process organizational data to help businesses and brands identify trends, patterns, and anomalies that present new opportunities and uncover potential challenges. Successful business analysts possess a unique combination of knowledge and skills to work with data, recognize the impact on the business side of the organization, and communicate actionable insights to key decision-makers to solve business challenges.

Based on the industry demands associated with data collection and analysis, Caldwell’s Business Analytics major is built on the dual pillars of business acumen and computer science skills with a heavy emphasis on data analytics, reflected in the 42 credits of required courses.

Caldwell business analytics graduates are equipped to provide essential business expertise in any industry that collects, tracks, and uses data. According to EAB Program Analysis 2020, business analytics is a field with exceptionally strong labor market opportunities.

This degree program is designed to be accredited by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP) when eligible, following graduation of the first cohort.

To learn more about the programs and apply go to www.caldwell.edu .