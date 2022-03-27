Caldwell University Nursing Students Plan Alzheimer’s Caregiver Conference with Professional Organizations 

Nursing students in Dr. Aneesha Jean’s Community/Public Health Clinical course are looking forward to helping run a conference for caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s disease and intellectual and developmental disabilities while engaging with professional non-profits and other organizations.

“We have worked for months now in collaboration with the agency HomeCare Options to host our caregiver event,” said Samantha Guerra, a senior student in Dr. Jean’s class. “This program will be not only informative but also encouraging to all caregivers and attendees to care for self so that they may be able to care for their loved ones.”

The no-cost, in-person conference is open to the public and will be held at the University onThursday, March 31 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the University’s Student Center Gym.

Jean says this project is a wonderful opportunity for the nursing students to learn more about collaborating with outside entities and see how their work can have a positive effect on the community. “They are gaining experience in communication, group dynamics, resources management and how to engage with organizations that have shared interests in having a bigger impact on community health.” She is happy that since the start of their nursing curriculum, the students have gained extensive knowledge in the care of individual clients’ and their families.

“In the Community/Public Health course the students build on this knowledge and learn about caring for the community as the client. This overall goal of the course is to identify needs of vulnerable populations and interventions that will have a greater impact on the population at large. The students are learning to look upstream for solutions to health problems and prevent negative outcomes experienced populations at risk,” said Jean.

The nursing students are responsible for creating health teaching for the target population and working with campus offices such as facilities and food services to plan for the event. They will assist with check-in, navigation, distribution of resources and coordinating of the caregiver blessing, which will be read by Sister Joanne Beirne, O.P.

The conference will include an overview of Alzheimer’s disease in the I/DD population, how to design a comprehensive plan, and a review of community resources. Speakers will be Seth Keller, MD, Neurology Associates of South Jersey and co-President of the National Task Group; Ellen Nalven, Executive Director of Planned Lifetime Assistance Network of New Jersey (PLAN/NJ); and Leone Murphy, administrator for the statewide Clinical Outreach Program for the Elderly (S-COPE) for Trinitas Regional Medical Center.

“Studies have shown that individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, particularly those with Down syndrome, are at increased risk of dementia,” said Diane Silbernagel, executive director of HomeCare Options, one of the conference sponsors. “Average dementia onset may be as much as 10 years prior to that experienced by the general population. That’s why it’s so important for caregivers to have the people they care for regularly screened for dementia and to be proactive in addressing any issues.”

This conference is a collaboration between HomeCare Options, Alzheimer New Jersey®, and Caldwell University, School of Nursing and Public Health. It is supported in part by a grant from the U.S. Administration for Community Living, Alzheimer’s Disease Program Initiative, Department of Health and Human Services.

Alzheimer’s New Jersey is collaborating with Home Care Options to provide services under the Alzheimer’s Disease Program Initiative including coordination on this conference day.

Dr. Keller, a board certified neurologist in private practice, specializes in the evaluation and care of adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities with neurologic complications. He is actively involved in national and international I/DD health education as a speaker and webinar and workshop participants, and frequently writes articles and book chapters relating to aging and dementia among those with I/DD.

Ms. Murphy is an integral member of the statewide Clinical Outreach Program for the Elderly (S-COPE), Crisis Assessment Response and Enhanced Services (CARES) and Geriatric Workforce Enhancement Project (GWEP) for Extension for Community Healthcare Outcomes (ECHO). She holds Master’s and Bachelor’s degrees in nursing.

Ms. Nalven educates families on the importance of life planning to promote independent living and quality of life for individuals with disabilities. She serves as a legal guardian and trustee for special needs trusts and oversees the delivery of case management, advocacy and life planning services as executive director of PLAN/NJ.