Caldwell University Receives National Science Foundation Grant to Support Science and Math Majors

Caldwell University was awarded a National Science Foundation Division of Undergraduate Education Scholarships in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics Program (S-STEM) grant to support the retention and graduation of high-achieving, low-income students majoring in biology, chemistry, or mathematics.

The federal grant of $650,000 was provided to develop the project, “Increasing Enrollment, Retention, Graduation, and Job Placement by Supporting the Connections of Commuter STEM Undergraduates to Faculty, Peers, and Industry”.

Darryl Aucoin, Ph.D. assistant professor in the Department of Natural Sciences, says the grant will provide scholarships, academic student support and enhanced interactions between faculty and students. “Learning we received this grant that will provide academic support for science and math majors and boost scholarships is a wonderful holiday gift.”

The five year award is under the direction of the project team of Aucoin and Department of Natural Science professors, Dr. Agnes Berki and Dr. Marjorie Squires, Associate faculty of the Mathematics Department Patricia Hayden and Education Department adjunct lecturer Dr. Marisa Castronova.

The project team will study how well their plans help commuter students develop meaningful relationships with resident students and with faculty. They anticipate that the project will generate new knowledge about the impact of supplemental instruction on commuter students’ science identity, retention, degree attainment, and career choices. They hope these findings can help other colleges and universities across the country better support the success of STEM students who commute to campus.