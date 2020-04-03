CALL J & M COOLING & HEATING TO INSURE YOUR HOME COMFORT

The J&M Cooling and Heating story begins more than a decade ago when Mike Lipesky and John Falco formed the company in 2006, in Caldwell. Through the years, they built a substantial business, becoming one of the most trusted commercial, industrial and residential HVAC contracting businesses in NJ. Since 2008, the company has been based in Northern NJ and has continued providing top-quality heating, air conditioning and refrigeration jobs and service to homeowners and businesses in Essex, Morris & Passaic counties in addition to other parts of New Jersey. Their reputation for 100% client satisfaction has helped to build the business through referrals and personal recommendation. J&M Cooling and Heating offers a wide range of expert and affordable residential air conditioning services from repairs to installation and maintenance. With their services, you’ll spend your days in comfort. They will help lower your energy bills, reduce allergens, and make your home a more inviting and comfortable space. Keeping cool is important, especially during the dog days of the New Jersey summer. They set high standards not just for the sake of the customer, but for the sake of accomplishment. J & M Cooling and Heating go the extra mile, always seeking to exceed expectations and do what’s right for their customers. Their highly trained HVAC technicians have more than 52 combined years of HVAC experience in all aspects of residential air conditioning repair, including sales, installation, repair, maintenance, parts and services. As a heating system ages, it can lose efficiency or stop working altogether. If you’re in need of a new heat system, the company to turn to in Northern New Jersey is J&M Cooling and Heating. As an established provider of HVAC services, they offer affordable heating system replacement for your home. J&M Cooling and Heating, provides the highest level of quality in all of their heating system replacement work, and all jobs are performed by experienced contractors you can trust. When you work with them, you’ll benefit from their wide selection of heating system models and installation options. And because they value their customers, they strive to achieve complete client satisfaction on every job. Call J & M Cooling & Heating at 973 670-9375 for a Free Estimate on Replacement or New Units, and Ductless Mini Splits. They have 24 Hour Emergency Service. For more information go to www.jmcoolingheating.com or email them at info@JMCoolingHeating.com.