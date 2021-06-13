Camp in a Box Coming Soon to Long Valley Rec

Washington Township Recreation and Super Science present “Camp in a Box” for ages 6-12. We have created seven programs of hands on instruction. When you sign up for any of the programs; a ‘Super Science box” will be sent out by first class mail to your home address. The box will have everything needed to complete the camp. The instruction will have two elements – YouTube video instruction and live interaction with a certified teacher. Through the YouTube and live teacher interaction, a worthwhile experience that will be fun for the students. Our goal is to provide something meaningful for children to do over the summer. Each program is designed for approximately 15 hours of learning instruction when you combine hands-on experimentation, video instruction, and live teacher interaction. Each lesson will be delivered through YouTube video instruction by owner Dan Weissman. Additionally, Super Science will offer live customer support by certified teachers via phone, email, and facetime between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. daily, M-F June 22- August 13, 2021.

The seven programs we are offering are: Diggin for Dinosaurs Rockin’ Rocks & Crystal Creations, CSI (crime scene investigation), Super Science STEAM Challenge, Junior Physicians, Super Science Make & Take, Chemical Wizardry, and Mini Robotics (sphero & Bristlebots). The boxes are available for a nonrefundable fee due by August 6, 2021. To register and pay please visit our website at www.wtmorris.org.

For more information please contact the Recreation office at (908) 876-5941 or email us at recreation@wtmorris.net.

When paying online please fax or email the registration form to us…..Thank you: Pay online link: https://magic.collectorsolutions.com/magic-ui/Login/washington-township