CCM Adjunct Professor and Graphic Designer Receives Two National Awards

Jon Weiman, an award-winning graphic designer and an adjunct professor at County College of Morris (CCM), now has two more national awards to add to his recognitions.

Weiman has received two 2020 American Graphic Design awards from Graphic Design USA for a book cover he designed for “Eternal Patrol,” a book written by Floridian author Monty Helfgott, and a Bat Mitzvah invitation he created. This marks the seventh award he has received from Graphic Design USA during the course of his career and the 22nd award he has received overall. At CCM, he teaches Freelancing for Designers.

A resident of Randolph, Weiman is the owner of Weiman Design, LLC, a design firm specializing in graphic design, web design and illustration. His work has received numerous awards from the Art Directors Club of New Jersey, The Society of Illustrators of Los Angeles, The Sussex County Arts and Heritage Council, Graphic Design USA, The Print Regional Design Annual and The International Association of Business Communicators.

Having designed over 300 book covers, he also has illustrated children’s books for the Smithsonian Institute and Scott Foresman/Addison Wesley. He designed commemorative pins for the 1996 Olympics and his work is in the permanent collection of the United States Air Force.

Having written articles on the industry for Communication Arts and Step-by-Step Graphics, Weiman has also served as the editor-in-chief of The Bulletin, a bi-monthly newsletter for the Society of Illustrators in New York. He has also been quoted in The Journal of Higher Education, and co-authored the book “Lessons That Wow,” published by Teaching Press.

Along with teaching at CCM, he is a tenured adjunct professor at Pratt Institute and an instructor at Fairleigh Dickinson University. He is the former national vice president of the Graphic Artists Guild and a former board member of The Society of Illustrators and The Art Directors Club of New Jersey.

To view Weiman’s work, go to http://weimandesignllc.com/. To learn about CCM’s Art and Design programs, visit https://tinyurl.com/y9kzbxqf/.