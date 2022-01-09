CCM Center for Workforce Development Information Session



Interested in learning how you can quickly gain the knowledge and skillset to start a rewarding career or transition to a better one? The Center for Workforce Development (WFD) at County College of Morris (CCM) will be holding a Workforce Information Session on Saturday, January 15, where you can learn about its extensive offerings of certificate, professional development, certification preparation and apprenticeship programs that lead to success.

The Information Session takes place from 9 – 11:30 a.m. in the Student Community Center, Davidson Rooms, on CCM’s campus, 214 Center Grove Road, Randolph. Visitors can park in Lots 5, 6, 7 or 9. A snow date has been scheduled for January 22 in the event of inclement weather.

Offered at the session will be:

An overview of the job market in Morris County at 9:30, 10:15 and 11 a.m. Guided tours of the college’s Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Center at 9:45 and 10:30 a.m. Information on apprenticeship opportunities in the Advanced Manufacturing, Pharmacy Technician and Certified Nurse Aide programs and English Language Learning Classes from beginners to advanced



Visitors will have the opportunity to meet with WFD staff and instructors and to take advantage of convenient on-site registration. Pre-registration is encouraged but not required. Visit www.ccm.edu/workforce/for more information on the programs offered through WFD and to reserve your spot at the Information Session.