CCM Dover College Students Develop Walking Trail

Residents of Dover and the surrounding area now have a new walking trail to enjoy as a result of the efforts of the middle and high school students taking part in the County College of Morris Dover College Promise (DCP) program.

Along with receiving college readiness training, working with mentors and taking part in workshops, DCP students also perform community service work. One of those major projects is now completed, the Dover River Trail. The Town of Dover has arranged for a special location opening for the .75 mile walking trail for Friday, April 22, at 4 p.m. The location is Dover Waterworks Park, off of Rutgers Street. The opening of the trail is in conjunction with several activities Dover is holding this year to celebrate its 300th anniversary. All are invited to take part in the opening to applaud the students’ accomplishment.

“We’re so proud of our students and all the hard work they did, clearing brush and debris to create the trail and then laying out the trail,” said Eduardo Lopez, DCP project coordinator and counselor with the Educational Opportunity Fund at CCM. “As a result of their efforts, people have another opportunity to enjoy the outdoors, get some exercise and explore some of the treasures in their community.”