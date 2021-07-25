CCM Fall Enrollment Taking Place

County College of Morris (CCM) is getting ready to welcome students back on campus this fall and encouraging individuals not to delay enrolling so they can get the best choice of classes.

Enrollment is now taking place for the Fall Semester, which begin25s September 8. Nationally ranked and affordable, CCM this Fall Semester is offering classes on-campus and online, providing students with the flexibility to best fit college into their schedules. Students can search for courses on the days and at the times they prefer at https://titansdirect.ccm.edu/Student/Courses/. Use the Advanced Search feature to select one of the terms being offered this fall:

15 Week – September 8 – December 23

Early Start 2 Week – September 8 – September 21

Early Finish 7 Week – September 8 – October 26

Mid Start 2 Week – September 22 – October 5

13 Week – September 22 – December 23

Late Start 2 Week – October 6 – October 19

Late Start 7 – November 3 – December 23

New students first need to apply to the college before registering for classes. Applications can be submitted at www.ccm.edu/admissions/. Continuing students should talk with their advisor before registering.

An Education You Can Afford

Each year, CCM awards millions of dollars in financial aid and scholarships to its students, allowing them to pursue a high-quality college education at an affordable price. Graduates of CCM realize a $14 to $1 ROI, making the college an invaluable investment for a successful future. Free funds also are available for qualified individuals to cover the total cost of tuition To find our more, go to www.ccm.edu/admissions/financialaid/.

Transfer or Gain Employment Upon Graduation

At CCM, students can choose from more than 100 programs of study. A number of degree programs, such as those in computer science, engineering, and hospitality and culinary science, are designed so students can seek employment immediately upon graduation. Numerous others are specifically designed so students can transfer their credits to earn a bachelor’s degree. CCM holds more than 125 agreements with colleges and universities across New Jersey and the nation to simplify the transfer process. A listing of those agreements can be found at https://tinyurl.com/ybpy9qqy/. In addition, the college offers numerous industry recognized certificates for rapid entry into the workforce for those looking for a rewarding career, looking to change careers or wishing to advance in their existing career.

To learn more about the college’s return to campus plans, visit www.ccm.edu/covid-19-information-center/.