CCM Graduate Impresses New Jersey Career Consortium

County College of Morris (CCM) alumna Alexandra Quintero is being named the New Jersey Career Center Consortium (NJC3) Intern of the Year. NJC3 serves as a model for academic-employer partnerships with a focus on increasing the competency and professionalism of college career centers. Quintero will receive her award at the NJC3 Conference on Friday, April 28, via real-time virtual event at 2 p.m.

Quintero has been interning for the Spring Street Community Development Corporation in Morristown. Since April 2021, she has been a member of the caring team working on the Healthy Women Healthy Families Program. This initiative offers case management to pregnant and new mothers with a focus on African American women to improve the black infant mortality rate. Quintero studied Public Health at CCM and this, along with her enthusiasm and compassion, enabled her to obtain her position with the Spring Street Community Development Corporation at CCM’s Spring 2021 Internship Fair held virtually last year.

“We are so very CCM proud of Alexandra’s commitment to Spring Street and her selection as NJC3 Intern of the year,” says Denise Schmidt, director of Career Services at CCM. “Congratulations Alexandra!”

After completing her studies at CCM, Quintero enrolled at William Paterson University to earn a bachelor’s degree in Public Health and Women and Gender Studies.

“I am very grateful to NJC3 for this recognition and especially to CCM’s Career Center which connected me to this opportunity and continues to provide me with essential support,” says Quintero. “The experience I’ve gained through my internship will continue to influence me throughout my career.”

