CCM Offers Opportunity to Pursue Drone Pilot Careers

County College of Morris (CCM) is offering an opportunity to take advantage of in-demand emerging careers with a new course to prepare students to become certified drone pilots. The course, which runs June 7 – September 17, teaches students what they need to know to work as commercial drone pilots. The course offers drone-flight lessons, drone-pilot readiness training and in-class preparation for the certification exam administered by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Three certified drone pilots, Kelvin King, Carlos Velasquez and Devon Keena, teach the course and instruct students in both the practice and theory of piloting commercial drones.

“Drone pilots are in high demand in industries such as photography, real estate, forestry, logistics and distribution, emergency management, surveillance and agriculture,” says King, who is also an airline pilot. “This course allows CCM students to be among the first in New Jersey to earn drone pilot certification.”

The course is taught in a hybrid mode, combining remote instruction with in-person labs. Classes meet Tuesdays from 6 – 8:30 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. – noon. Labs take place on Saturday on the CCM campus at 214 Center Grove Road, Randolph.

The course is divided into two parts. Part one is a six-week session, June 7 – July 23, where students study aeronautical terminology, FAA regulations, airport operations, drone types and usage, map reading, pilot performance, flight restrictions, weather effects and the career paths available to drone pilots. Students begin flying provided drones in the fifth week of class. The price for the session is $1,999 and students can register here.

Part two is a seven-week session, July 26 – September 17, focusing on

theoretical concepts and practical applications, as well as flight training. This session covers emergency procedures, radio communication, drone performance, defensive handling, drone loading, drone maintenance, inspection procedures, decision-making and crew-resource management. Students also prepare for the FAA certification exam. The session is $2,000 and students can register here.

Students must complete the entire course (parts one and two) to be able to take advantage of internship opportunities. Students have the option of making one payment for the entire course or paying in installments for part one and part two. Textbooks are required and more information can be found here.

“Piloting commercial drones is an emerging and well-paying career, and we are thrilled to be teaching this new course,” says Velasquez. “I suspect many CCM students will enjoy the course, and I’m eager to guide them on their journeys to becoming certified drone pilots.”