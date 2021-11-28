CCM Presents Music and Dance Performances

After months of rehearsing, students and faculty from the Department of Music, Performing Arts & Music Technologies at County College of Morris (CCM) will present two shows this December highlighting various performance skills and talents, including music, singing and dancing.

The Winter Music Concert, which takes place Friday, December 3, at 7:30 p.m., is a treasured musical delight. The melodies of the holiday season are brought to life by the CCM Chamber Choir and Wind Ensemble. Conducting the artists will be Chair of the Department of Music, Performing Arts & Music Technologies Marielaine Mammon, director of the Chamber Choir; Professor Bill Briggs, director of the Wind Ensemble; and Professor Rich Barrieres, assistant director of the Wind Ensemble. The concert will take place in the Dragonetti Auditorium in the Student Community Center. The concert is free and open to the public.

Next up is the Dance Theatre First Look, featuring new and exciting choreography works by students, faculty and guest artists. That program takes place Monday, December 13, and Tuesday December 14, at 7:30 p.m. Attendees will delight in an evening full of movement and magic as they view an offering of various dance styles and genres, including solo, group and musical theatre works. The dance performances will be held in the Music Technology Center. The program is free and open to the public.

CCM is located at 214 Center Grove Road in Randolph. Attendees are asked to park in Lots 6 and 7.