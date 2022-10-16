CCM President Iacono Gains Two New Honors

County College of Morris (CCM) President Anthony J. Iacono once again has been ranked among the most esteemed leaders in higher education in New Jersey, named both to ROI-NJ’S list of The Top 25 Most Influential Presidents and NJBIZ’s Power 50 in Education.

In its ranking, ROI-NJ credited Iacono for leading CCM to become a comprehensive college focused on the needs of the community, benefiting many diverse individuals. It additionally noted that CCM is recognized as a leader in advanced manufacturing education. Also named to that list were the presidents of Princeton, Rutgers and Stevens Institute of Technology.

This year, Iacono also was listed on ROI-NJ’s Influencers: Power List – Higher Education, marking the third consecutive year he has received that honor. Also this year, he was named to its Influencers: Manufacturing list.

In announcing its finalists, NJBIZ noted the ranking serves “to recognize those who continue to go above and beyond in their respective fields to keep standards high (and) new programs debuting.” Iacono was one of only two community college presidents named to that list. This is the fourth consecutive year Iacono has been named to the Power 50 Education list.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by NJBIZ and ROI-NJ as a respected leader in higher education alongside my colleagues across New Jersey who are making a difference at their colleges and in their communities. The talent and exceptional leadership continue to grow in New Jersey,” said Iacono. “The support CCM receives from our local communities, including students and parents, as well as our industry, business and educational partners throughout the state and nation is inspiring and drives our mission. One of my greatest satisfactions leading a community college comes from cultivating relationships and partnerships that impact and improve lives.”

Included among the recognitions CCM has received this year are being ranked as Best Community College in New Jersey by Best Accredited Colleges and receiving a Good Neighbor Award from New Jersey Business Magazine for its Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Center, confirming the college as a frontrunner in preparing students for successful careers. In addition to offering degrees, CCM has become one of New Jersey’s economic engines by offering industry-recognized credentials to provide a highly educated and skilled workforce for regional employment. CCM’s Center for Workforce Development also operates a highly successful apprenticeship program in advanced manufacturing with a 92 percent employment rate.

“As a community college, CCM’s goal is to demonstrate that it is ‘One college caring for all of its communities,’” said Iacono. “With the support of our Board of Trustees, faculty, staff and administration, state and national legislators, county commissioners, local officials and community leaders, we continue to position CCM as a college of choice in our quest to build stronger communities by providing diverse populations with a high-quality education.”

Photo: Dr. Anthony J. Iacono, president of County College of Morris, with students at one of the college’s Welcome Back events.