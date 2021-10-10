CCM President Named to Education Power 50 List by NJBIZ

County College of Morris (CCM) President Anthony J. Iacono once again has been named a prominent leader in higher education in New Jersey with his most recent inclusion on the 2021 NJBIZ Education Power 50 list. This is the third consecutive year that Iacono has been named to the NJBIZ Education Power list.

In its listing, NJBIZ noted, “As the third president of the County College of Morris, Iacono has been active in seeking partnerships to promote career education. In August, the college teamed up with the Morris County Board of Commissioners and the Morris County Vocational School district to create a Career Technical Education Center and Entrepreneurship and Culinary Science Center. Both projects, which account for a 30% expansion of the Morris County Vocational School, are designed to provide leading-edge career and educational programs for students and adults alike. In the past, he joined with the nonprofit New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program to place a priority on manufacturing education and skilled vocational and technical training. Iacono is also a supporter and an active member of the New Jersey Council of County Colleges to advance its mission of strengthening and supporting the state’s network of community colleges.”

Also named to the NJBIZ Power list were leaders from Rutgers, Princeton, the New Jersey Council of County Colleges and New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program. Last month, Iacono was named to ROI-NJ’s Influencers list of top community college president, marking the third time ROI-NJ selected him as a predominate leader in higher education in the state.

“It is an honor to be named by NJBIZ as an education leader and to be included among such a prominent group who have kept New Jersey moving forward despite the challenges of a pandemic to create pathways of success for diverse groups of individuals,” said Iacono. “CCM’s success as a strong community college is the result of the support we have from our community and industry partners and our students, faculty and staff, who have accomplished so much despite these very challenging times. It is a privilege I have every day to work with outstanding people and partners in service to our community so individuals can realize their dreams for a rewarding future.”

In partnership with the Morris County Vocational School District (MCVSD), CCM will be the site for the Career Technical Education Center. That center will allow more than 500 high school students to take part in dual enrolled programs in health care, finance, technology, manufacturing, renewable energy and supply chain logistics. Students participating in those programs will earn industry credentials, take part in work-based and project-based learning opportunities, and earn college credits.

In partnership with the Morris County Chamber of Commerce, CCM also will be constructing the Center for Entrepreneurship. This expansion will focus on degrees in business and entrepreneurship and certificates in hospitality management and event planning, inventory management, logistics and supply chain management. The center also will allow CCM and MCVSD to develop a dual-enrolled program for high school students interested in earning college credits toward a business degree.

The new facilities are being made possible through the support of the New Jersey Legislature and Morris County Board of Commissioners whose vision and commitment have been instrumental in supporting CCM’s growth and contributions to Morris County and northern New Jersey.