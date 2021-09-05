CCM President Named to Influencers of Higher Education List by ROI-NJ

County College of Morris (CCM) President Anthony J. Iacono once again has joined a highly respected group of New Jersey higher education presidents who have been named to ROI-NJ’s Influencers list.

The latest listing is of top community college presidents in New Jersey. This is the third time Iacono has been selected by ROI-NJ as a predominate leader in higher education in the state. The latest ranking credits Iacono for leading CCM to its position as a top community college in New Jersey as rated by Intelligent and Academic Influence, as the top community college in New Jersey for graduates who earn the best salaries as reported by Newsweek and PayScale, and for the college’s $25+ million planned expansion of career readiness programs for high school students through adults.

“It is an honor to be named by ROI-NJ as an influencer in higher education and to be included among such an extraordinary group of colleagues,” remarked Iacono. “CCM would not be the strong community college it is without the support of our community and our industry partners, students, faculty and staff, who have accomplished so much even during these challenging times. I am incredibly fortunate to work with remarkable people across our campus and honored to serve the community.”

CCM continues to grow in many ways, which includes its recent announcement about expanded partnerships with the Morris County Chamber of Commerce and the Morris County Vocational School District (MCVSD), resulting in new programs and facilities at the college. The planned expansion will provide opportunities for individuals of diverse ages and backgrounds to pursue rewarding careers. The new facilities are being made possible through the support of the New Jersey Legislature and Morris County Commissioners whose vision and commitment have been instrumental in supporting CCM’s growth and contributions to Morris County and northern New Jersey.

The newest facilities expansion includes the Center for Entrepreneurship, developed in partnership with the Morris County Chamber of Commerce. This expansion will focus on degrees in business and entrepreneurship and certificates in hospitality management and event planning, inventory management, logistics and supply chain management. The center also will allow CCM and MCVSD to develop a dual-enrolled program for high school students interested in earning college credits toward a business degree.

Also included in the expansion is the Career and Technical Education Center to be constructed by MCVSD near the college’s new Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Center. That facility will allow more than 500 high school students to take part in dual enrolled programs in health care, finance, technology, manufacturing, renewable energy and supply chain logistics. Students participating in those programs will earn industry credentials, take part in work-based and project-based learning opportunities, and earn college credits.

“As the community’s college, the mission of CCM is to provide an exceptional educational experience that results in the credentials designed to fuel regional growth and to provide people with opportunities to realize their dreams,” said Iacono. “Both of these new facilities build upon our successful programs and demonstrate the college’s dedication to grow, thrive and honor its commitment to Morris County. Through the vision and support of our Board of Trustees, faculty, staff and administration and the extraordinary support of state legislators and county commissioners, we continue to strive to make CCM a college and partner of choice for area residents and businesses.”