CCM President to Receive Inaugural Educator of the Year Award

Dr. Anthony J. Iacono, president of County College of Morris (CCM), has been selected by Child & Family Resources of Morris County as a recipient of its inaugural S.H.I.N.E. Award recognizing educators whose work and contributions strengthen families and communities.

“Dr. Iacono is deeply committed to the Morris County community and the students of County College of Morris,” noted Rebekka Zydel, executive director of Child & Family Resources. “The college’s commitment to serve the residents and businesses of Morris County and the State of New Jersey and to sustain engaged citizenship within a diverse population of students and community members is reflected in the many partnerships he has formed with the nonprofit community to bring services and resources to students in financial need.”

The S.H.I.N.E. (Serves, Help, Inspires, Nurtures and Excels) Award was created to honor those who have made exceptional contributions to support the development of children and inspire students. The other recipients of the inaugural award are Regina Braham, co-designer of a nationally recognized dating violence education and counseling program; and Samantha Kindberg, who as a certified lifeguard has volunteered her time to teach underprivileged children to swim.

“It’s an honor to have been selected for this inaugural award,” said Iacono. “What this award recognizes is the great work of the entire CCM community to provide pathways for individuals to realize their dreams and develop the partnerships to strengthen our communities. We also are grateful to partner with organizations such as Child & Family Resources that work tirelessly each day to build a better future for others.”

Since becoming CCM’s third president in 2016, Iacono has focused on enhancing the college’s role as a community partner to ensure it is assisting as many people as possible with realizing their dreams for a better future. As he likes to note, “Every individual deserves a great education regardless of the circumstances of their birth.”

A community college graduate himself, he is a strong supporter of higher education and its power to transform lives. He has served as an advisor to the United States Department of Education, various national think tanks and educational reform organizations. Currently, he is a member of New Jersey Presidents’ Council, which represents New Jersey’s public, private colleges and universities. He also is a strong supporter and an active member of the New Jersey Council of County Colleges to advance its mission of strengthening and supporting the state’s network of community colleges.

The S.H.I.N.E. Award was presented to Iacono at the Child & Family Resources Gala on Thursday, February 6, at The Mansion at Mountain Lakes.