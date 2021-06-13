CCM Professor and His Band to Honor Rock Legend Jim Morrison at Mayo Performing Arts

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the death of Jim Morrison and County College of Morris (CCM) Professor Joe Bilotti and his band The Soft Parade will be recognizing the music legend’s lasting contributions with a performance at the Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC).

The Soft Parade: Tribute to The Doors live performance takes place Friday, June 25, at 7:30 p.m. at MPAC in Morristown on the Main Stage. Tickets are $29 – $49 and can be purchased at www.mayoarts.org/.

Morrison, singer, songwriter and poet, was the lead vocalist of the rock band The Doors and is regarded as a major influential front man in rock history.

The Soft Parade is known as the originators of the authentic Doors live experience and is one of the longest running and most successful of all tribute bands. The band also is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

“The band recreates, with stunning accuracy, the primal, poetic atmosphere of a vintage Doors concert,” says Bilotti, who teaches music at CCM. “The Soft Parade helped to spearhead an industry by pioneering the concept of the tribute band decades ago and has achieved international success as the very first authentic Doors tribute show.”

The Soft Parade, an international touring band, has performed for massive crowds in theaters, stadiums and festivals in more than 20 countries, including Germany, Chile, Israel, Italy, France, Spain, Costa Rica and Belgium. The Soft Parade also was the first-ever band to utilize vintage gear – instruments, clothing and look-alike members – to recreate The Doors live.

Along with Bilotti on guitar, the band consists of founding member and lead singer Joe Russo, who uncannily looks like Morrison and possesses an innate ability to channel the power, intensity and charisma of the rock legend, Mike Abel on keyboards and Vic Ruiz on drums.