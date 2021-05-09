CCM Professor’s Personal Training Business Named The Best in Hunterdon County

Kristina Cagno, professor of exercise science at County College of Morris (CCM) and owner of Cagno Fitness, is passionate about empowering others by helping them to get and stay physically fit, and it shows. Her personal training company, in Pottersville, recently was named The Best in Hunterdon County.

At CCM, Cagno teaches Exercise Science and First Aid and Emergency Care. “It’s been a great joy teaching the next generation of fitness and health professionals at CCM,” she says. Prior to joining CCM, she taught Human Biology and Anatomy Physiology for 10 years at DeSales University.

She formed Cagno Fitness in 2018 with the mission, “To coach using exceptional training programs for our client’s optimal health and performance while educating and empowering.”

Cagno earned her M.A. in Exercise Physiology from Adelphi University, and her B.S. in Health, Physical Education and Sport Studies from Rutgers.

To learn about the programs offered through the Department of Health and Exercise Science at CCM, go to https://bit.ly/CCM_Health_ExerciseScience/.