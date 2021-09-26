CCM Rated a Top Community College in NJ by Niche

Niche, a market leader in connecting colleges and schools with students and families, has put County College of Morris (CCM) high on its 2022 list of the Best Community Colleges in New Jersey, placing CCM within the top two in the state.

Niche utilized data from the U.S. Department of Education, considering such factors as tuition, grades, diversity and alumni earnings, along with student surveys submitted to its site. One student who answered the survey stated, “I had a great experience at County College of Morris. For a community college, it offers a surprising amount of options when it comes to courses and class times.”

This ranking follows numerous other national distinctions CCM has gained. Those have included being named:

In the top 1.8 percent of the Best Community Colleges nationwide by Academic Influence

#1 for Best Associated Degrees in New Jersey by Intelligent

#1 for the Most Popular Online Business Associate Degree by Business Degree Central

#1 in New Jersey for Community College Graduates Who Earn the Best Salaries by PayScale – a distinction the college has held for four consecutive years.

This most recent ranking is in addition to CCM’s president, Dr. Anthony J. Iacono, being

named a Higher Education Influencer in New Jersey by ROI-NJ for leading the college to its position as a top community college. This is the third time, ROI-NJ, one of the state’s leading businesses publications, has named Iacono a predominate leader in higher education.

To learn more about how you can become part of a leading community college whose alumni earn great salaries, visit www.ccm.edu/.