Cedar Grove Elks Deliver Camp in a Bag

The Cedar Grove Elks Lodge No. 2237’s “special helper” Gail Corbosiero, (wife of PDD Mike) is shown here with a former student, Gio Rivera who attended NJ Elks Camp Moore for many years. She delivered his “camp in a bag supplies” from NJ Elks Camp Moore Staff. Over 700 bags were assembled and sent to all the SCC Chairmen in New Jersey for distribution. Since Camp Moore was canceled this year due to COVID 19, supplies were sent to all the campers so they could use them online for virtual camping, which was scheduled and taught by camp staffers.