Celebrate July 4th Virtually in 2020-but not on the Morristown Green

A long-established Morris County tradition will continue despite the restrictions of Covid 19. Each year the Morris County Tourism Bureau and its partners offer a free public Reading of the Declaration of Independence and other activities in and around the Morristown Green. It’s not possible to offer the program this year, but the “show must go on” and it will…online.

This year celebrate America’s birthday in Morris County with some history of the Declaration and conclude with the annual reading with costumed park rangers, Eric Olsen and Tom Winslow, of Morristown National Historical Park. You’ll be able to view the program at the Morristown National Historical Park’s Facebook page beginning at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 4th. https://www.facebook.com/MorristownNPS

The program will remain on the Facebook page indefinitely.

The Morris County Tourism Bureau and Morristown National Historical Park are proud to bring the public this free virtual July 4th and look forward to presenting the program live once gatherings can safely take place again.