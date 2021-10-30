CELEBRITY EXTRA Mark Harmon

By Dana Jackson Photo Credit: Kevin Lynch/CBS Photo Caption: Mark Harmon —

Q: Why did Mark Harmon leave “NCIS”? I know he’s been on forever and is probably just ready to retire, but is there a specific reason? — J.J. A: Mark Harmon’s character, Leroy Jethro Gibbs, was originally introduced on the military legal series “JAG” back in 2003 before heading up

the spinoff of "NCIS." He probably never dreamed the show would still be a ratings success almost two decades later, but his contract for the current season stipulated he would only return in a limited capacity, according to the Hollywood Reporter. In the fourth episode of CBS' "NCIS" this fall, Gibbs told special agent Timothy McGee (Sean Murray), "I'm not going back home" and made the decision to stay in Alaska. Since Gibbs narrowly survived a boating explosion last season, it was certainly understandable. Harmon remains connected to "NCIS" as an executive producer, and the show has brought in Katrina Law and Gary Cole as regulars to help fill the vacancy. "NCIS" showrunner Steven D. Binder offered some hope to Gibbs fans: "Mark continues to be an integral part of the fabric of the show. … So, regarding the future of Gibbs, as longtime fans of the show may have noticed over the years … never count Leroy Jethro Gibbs out." Perhaps if Gibbs gets tired of the cold, he'll want to enjoy the island life and make an appearance on the newest show in the franchise, "NCIS: Hawai'i." *** Q: I noticed that "Days of Our Lives" brought back the character of EJ DiMera, but he's no longer played by James Scott. What happened to the original actor? — J.K. A: Scott seems to have retired from acting and is now a life coach. He wed clinical therapist Kaitlin Robinson in 2015, a year after he left "Days." EJ DiMera returned to Salem this summer, played by Australian actor Dan Feuerriegel. *** Q: When is the Obi-Wan series coming out on Disney+? My family really enjoyed watching "The Mandalorian," so we have high hopes for this "Star Wars" series as well. — M.G. A: Ewan McGregor will return to his titular role in the upcoming "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series on Disney+, but all we know so far about a premiere date is "sometime in 2022," according to many online sources. The show will be set 10 years after the 2005 blockbuster movie "Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith." Hayden Christensen also is inhabiting the role of Darth Vader/Anakin Skywalker opposite McGregor. With the critical and financial success of "The Mandalorian," Disney+ was quick to line up several more "Star Wars" series in development, including "Ahsoka," with Christensen and Rosario Dawson, "Rangers of the New Republic" and "The Book of Boba Fett," which will be available to stream this December. I've probably missed a few since they're churning them out at light speed, but as long as you stay subscribed to Disney+, you won't miss any part of the saga.