Centenary grad leaving her mark at ESPN 

By Jillian Risberg

Her passion for basketball started young… Angela Randle also knew she wanted to be in front of the camera and interview athletes on how they pursued their dreams. Later in life she figured out how to put basketball and television together.

To have this opportunity means the world.

“This is my dream job and I’m proud to say I couldn’t see myself anywhere else but ESPN,” says Randle.



According to the associate producer, growing up there weren’t many women to look up to who covered sports, especially on the digital/social side.



“So in my free time I continue to be an advocate for women in sports and always give back/speak to anyone who’s interested,” she says.

The greatest fear Randle says she had to overcome to reach this level of success is knowing that she is more than.



“And to stop second guessing my potential,” she says. “I am where I am today because I put in the work and didn’t accept any handouts.”

The best part of working at ESPN is going to live sporting events and engagements, according to Randle, as well as working with athletes of various sports and creating friendships.



“Hardest part is staying on top of your game,” she says. “Working at the pioneer of the sports world you have to be a step above everyone else; a forward thinker and content creator.”

As an ESPN associate producer on the Digital Video/Social Side, Randle helps produce and highlight stories in a way that’s creative and accessible to all generations (Gen Z, Millennials, Baby Boomers, etc.). She also writes, produces and edits her own segments on a nightly basis.

That is curating content for millions of viewers everywhere.

Her dream achievement in the next five years is to transition from a producer to on-camera talent.

“I capture and cover people’s stories from behind the lens on a daily basis, but it’s the one-on-one genuine talk with people that I would like to get to do,” Randle says.

As a woman in media, the associate producer’s inspiration has always been Cari Champion.



“She was my mentor when I first started in the sports world — as well as my friends who are crushing it on the professional and college level,” says Randle. “In fact, any woman who contributes to sports and gives back will forever and always be an inspiration to me.”

Centenary University helped shape the associate producer to learn how to be more responsible.

While majoring in Communication: Radio and Television, the students were tasked with telling people’s stories from their point of view.



“I think it takes a pretty talented person to do such things,” Randle says. “Especially getting the story right.”

Straight out of college she worked for the National Basketball Association (NBA) in the Content Department alongside the Game Distribution Center — where she manually controlled commercials and programming for NBA League pass viewers around the world.

From there, Randle was at CBS Sports Network in New York City in the production room as a game logger, and observing directors and assistant directors on how to build a show.

She is a member of NABJ (National Association of Black Journalists), BGIM (Black Girls in Media), CEO and founder of her own platform, launched in 2017 — in which she hosts, directs, produces and edits professional, semi-professional and elite talent on her show, Off The Bench.

Recalling her most vivid childhood memory of going to see her favorite basketball player of all time (Dwyane Wade) was just the beginning.



“In 2007, the Miami Heat played the New Jersey Nets and my dad surprised me after school with tickets to the game,” says the associate producer. “I still have the tickets.”

In Randle’s down time she loves to read inspirational quotes, visit viral food places (in any state) and shop.

At the end of the day, the associate producer looks back fondly on her time at Centenary, where she says one can unlock their potential and career goals.

“There are a lot of proud alumni like myself who would love to give back to the next generation,” says Randle.

To learn more, follow Randle on Instagram: AngelaRandleTV or visit her website,

angelarandle94.wixsite.com/angela/home.