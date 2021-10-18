Centenary University Professor Recognized as Rotary Fellow and Distinguished Teacher of the Year

Photo courtesy of Centenary University

By Steve Sears

Mount Olive resident and Centenary University Assistant Business Professor, Linda Poisseroux, Ph. D., was recently recognized as a Paul Harris Fellow by the Hackettstown Rotary Club.

The recognition is named for the Rotary Club founder, Chicago, Illinois attorney Paul Harris, who formed the organization in 1905.

Dr. Poisseroux, who was inducted into the rotary in September of 2018, learned she was named a Paul Harris Fellow in April 2020 and was officially recognized on August 17, 2021. She spent two years as the organization’s secretary as a member of the Executive Committee, and is very involved in its fundraising endeavors. “Any events that we’re having in the community, I make sure that I support them,” Dr. Poisseroux says. “I help meet our goal, going out to the community to work the events. I’m at all the meetings, and give my input and jump in wherever I can help out, or where extra hands are needed.” She also does her own fundraising events. “During COVID I hosted two virtual paint nights. That was a lot of fun, working with a local business who does painting. We’ve (also) had a virtual talent show, shredding events, and other things like that,”

Dr. Poisseroux also this year is a recipient of the “Distinguished Teacher of the Year” award from the university she has called home for over a decade. At the end of 2010, she was hired as a Centenary adjunct professor, and in 2015 became a full time assistant Business professor at the school. “The first time I walked into the college classroom, I was sold. I knew that that was where I was meant to be,” she says happily. And when she received the “Distinguished Teacher of the Year” award (which is voted on by the student campus community) at the recent presentation, student comments were read aloud, and one was a volume speaker: “She literally changed my life.”

“I think it’s a career that is so fulfilling,” Dr. Poisseroux says of teaching while reflecting on the comment. “You’re making a difference, and I love to give of myself and make a difference and change things.”

After getting her bachelor’s degree in Business, Dr. Poisseroux worked in the realm for close to 10 years, and then decided she needed something different. “I realized that teaching was my something different,” she recalls. “It was calling me, actually. I decided to go back to school and get my master’s in teaching, and I couldn’t leave the business world totally behind because I do love it, so I got my master’s in teaching with all my business education credentials.” Dr. Poisseroux then started working at Sussex County Community College as an adjunct professor, eventually moving on to adjunct teaching for Montclair State University, her alma mater. While there, she worked on and eventually got her Ph.D. in 2010 from Minnesota’s Cappella University.

Then came Centenary University, where Dr. Poisseroux also head’s the ENACTUS (Entrepreneurial Action Us) program. “I just spent over a two-and-a-half-year journey getting a patent for one of the products that my students and I developed about three years ago,” she says. “That’s a huge accomplishment. But with what I do in ENACTUS, it changes constantly, and there’s always something new coming up the line, something to challenge you, something to keep you engaged – something to make the world crazy sometimes,” she says with a laugh. “It’s never the same, and that’s what I like. That’s what keeps me moving forward.”

Dr. Poisseroux, who loves to research and hopes to do much more of that in the future as well as some writing, has been married to her husband, Lou, for 35 years, and is a mom to two sons, Benjamin (25) and Spencer (22).