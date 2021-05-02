Centenary University Strengthens Partnership with Sussex County Community College

Centenary University has strengthened its partnership with Sussex County Community College (SCCC) through an agreement to offer residential opportunities to SCCC students beginning in the fall 2021 semester. The pact builds on a formal path to transfer agreement signed by the two educational institutions last June. The goal of the latest agreement is to help integrate SCCC students into the University’s campus community, creating a more seamless path to transfer for those who choose to enroll at Centenary after earning their associate degree.

“This is a natural extension of the partnership between Centenary University and Sussex County Community College,” said Amy D’Olivo, Ph.D., vice president for academic affairs, noting that the two educational institutions share synergies through a number of similar academic programs. “The next step will be to identify and further partner on initiatives that pave the way for students to advance their educational goals through a bachelor’s degree, and later, an advanced degree. Our two institutions also plan to work together on lifelong learning opportunities for residents of the Skylands Region.”

Kathleen Okay, Ed.D., senior vice president of academic and student affairs at SCCC, said, “We are very excited about the growing partnership between Sussex County Community College and Centenary University. This multi-dimensional relationship will focus on residential and articulation opportunities, setting the stage for seamless transfer for our students. Those specifically taking part in residential opportunities will be able to begin absorbing the culture of the Centenary campus and partaking in specific amenities. Forward-thinking partnerships like these can only happen when each side invests equal parts of creativity and synergy. We are proud to be part of this important collaboration.”

Centenary students will receive priority for on-campus housing requests, noted Kerry Mullins, vice president for student life and dean of students. The SCCC students will be required to abide by all regulations adhered to by Centenary students, including those imposed due to the pandemic. Mullins said the two institutions will use a phased approach when integrating SCCC students into campus housing, with SCCC student-athletes comprising the first residential cohort. “This agreement uses underutilized space in Centenary’s residence halls, while providing new opportunities for Sussex County Community College students,” Mullins explained. “We look forward to welcoming them to Centenary University’s residential community and eventually, to enrolling them as Centenary students following their graduation from Sussex County Community College.”

Located in Newton, NJ, less than 17 miles north of Hackettstown, SCCC serves nearly 3,000 students. Centenary University serves more than 1,400 students in person on its 100-acre campus, which includes additional learning space at its Equestrian Center in Long Valley and School of Professional Studies in Parsippany, as well as online.