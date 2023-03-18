Character.org Recognizes Hanover Park Regional High School District as a New Jersey District Of Character

Character.org, a national advocate and leader for character, has designated 73 State-level Schools of Character and 2 Districts of Character for 2023 with Hanover Park Regional High School District being designated as one of two State Districts of Character for 2023. The review team evaluated 197 applications from New Jersey schools and districts.

Character.org certifies schools and districts each year at the state level that have developed and implemented an intentional, proactive, and comprehensive approach that embeds character into all aspects of the school life. Schools and districts announced today will be considered for Character.org’s highest distinction – National School of Character. Since its inception, Character.org’s Schools of Character program has positively impacted nearly three million students, staff, parents, and other community members.

“We are excited to announce today the 2023 State Schools and Districts of Character,” said Dr. Arthur Schwartz, Character.org’s President. “Each of these schools and districts have put into place an initiative that equips and empowers their staff to reinforce and model a range of positive core values that will shape and form the hearts, minds, and choices of their students.” To learn more about the schools chosen today, please visit Character.org.

Criteria for selection are based on Character.org’s 11 Principles Framework for Schools: A Guide to Cultivating a Culture of Character. The Framework includes key indicators on creating a caring school community where everyone feels they belong, providing students with opportunities to practice and reflect on their character strengths, and engaging families and communities as partners in the school’s character initiative.

The 2023 National Schools of Character will be announced in May 2023 and honored at our 30th Anniversary International Forum next fall in Washington D.C.