Charter school cuts ribbon on new educational space in office park

The John P. Holland Charter School recently held a ribbon cutting and gave local officials a tour of the new facility, located at 5 Garret Mountain Plaza off Squirrelwood Road in Woodland Park.

Its students, who hail from Paterson and formerly attended school in two different locations, have started the year remotely and will be in the building by November. The school is utilizing the entire four-story former office building and will serve around 1,000 students when fully occupied – pre-K to 8th grade. The first, second and fourth floors of the building are complete. The third floor, which will house older grades, is still under construction. The school currently serves 552 students.