Chatham Education Association Hosts Successful Food Drive

The Chatham Education Association collected food this month for donation to the Helping Hands food bank in Chatham. Helping hands is currently serving over 40 families weekly and is in its 93rd week of distributing food to families in need.

CEA delivered the bags of collected food to Len Resto on Wednesday, February 16th.

CEA Pride Chair and CHS Art teacher Candace Hull said, “The Chatham Education Association has increased efforts to provide programming and services for residents of the Chathams. Recently, the members of the CEA combined with an NJEA PRIDE grant held a food drive for the Helping Hands Food bank located at the Chatham United Methodist Church. Shelf stable donations from all of the schools combined with one thousand dollars worth of fresh produce helped to feed over 55 families this week.”

The Chatham Education Association is comprised of teachers, secretaries, paraprofessionals, nurses, counselors, child study team, custodians, maintainers, and building technology staff in the School District of the Chathams.